Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stake Lowered by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.31. 43,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,200. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $245.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.91.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

