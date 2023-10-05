Breakwater Capital Group Has $1.98 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.53. The stock had a trading volume of 277,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,481. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

