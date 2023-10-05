Breakwater Capital Group Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 580.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

VIGI stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.65. The company had a trading volume of 48,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,277. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.89. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

