Breakwater Capital Group Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672,221 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,736,000 after buying an additional 1,428,034 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,868,000 after buying an additional 727,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,843,000 after purchasing an additional 481,776 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 460,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,874,000 after buying an additional 230,328 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOO stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $84.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,153. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average is $89.55.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

