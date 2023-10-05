Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.83. 982,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

