Breakwater Capital Group Reduces Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,419 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group owned approximately 0.20% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGCP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $23.20.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

