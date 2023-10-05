Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,659,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 17,086.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,876,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,805 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,427,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,958 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,810,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.63. 268,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,396. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $34.54.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

