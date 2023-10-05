Breakwater Capital Group Has $929,000 Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,218,920,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.37. 1,548,896 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.2012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

