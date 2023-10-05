Ross Owen Acquires 1,250 Shares of Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Stock

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Free Report) insider Ross Owen purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 700 ($8.46) per share, for a total transaction of £8,750 ($10,576.57).
Wynnstay Properties Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of WSP traded up GBX 17 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 707 ($8.55). 3,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 687.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 667.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of £19.09 million, a PE ratio of 1,642.86 and a beta of 0.05. Wynnstay Properties Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 610 ($7.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 725 ($8.76).
About Wynnstay Properties
