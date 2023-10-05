Ross Owen Acquires 1,250 Shares of Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Stock

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Free Report) insider Ross Owen purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 700 ($8.46) per share, for a total transaction of £8,750 ($10,576.57).

Wynnstay Properties Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of WSP traded up GBX 17 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 707 ($8.55). 3,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 687.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 667.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of £19.09 million, a PE ratio of 1,642.86 and a beta of 0.05. Wynnstay Properties Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 610 ($7.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 725 ($8.76).

About Wynnstay Properties

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. It owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties in Southern England. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

