Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) Insider Patrick Carter Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Carter bought 1,000,000 shares of Haydale Graphene Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,087.51).

Haydale Graphene Industries stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.43 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,073. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05. Haydale Graphene Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03). The company has a market cap of £3.40 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers and other nanomaterials; and installed SiC.

