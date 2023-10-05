Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) Insider Patrick Carter Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Carter bought 1,000,000 shares of Haydale Graphene Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,087.51).
Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Performance
Haydale Graphene Industries stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.43 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,073. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05. Haydale Graphene Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03). The company has a market cap of £3.40 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.80.
Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile
