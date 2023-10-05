British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Buys 6 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,514 ($30.39) per share, for a total transaction of £150.84 ($182.33).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,569 ($31.05) per share, for a total transaction of £128.45 ($155.26).

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($31.13) per share, with a total value of £154.50 ($186.75).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BATS traded up GBX 51 ($0.62) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,514.50 ($30.39). The company had a trading volume of 3,545,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,283. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,597.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,678.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.33. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,458.41 ($29.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,473.50 ($41.99).

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 57.72 ($0.70) per share. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,968.99%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

