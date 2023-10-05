British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Buys 6 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,514 ($30.39) per share, for a total transaction of £150.84 ($182.33).
Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 6th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,569 ($31.05) per share, for a total transaction of £128.45 ($155.26).
- On Wednesday, August 2nd, Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($31.13) per share, with a total value of £154.50 ($186.75).
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
BATS traded up GBX 51 ($0.62) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,514.50 ($30.39). The company had a trading volume of 3,545,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,283. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,597.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,678.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.33. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,458.41 ($29.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,473.50 ($41.99).
British American Tobacco Increases Dividend
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.