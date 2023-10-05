MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 1,516 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.8% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.23. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

