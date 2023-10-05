Vantage Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $115.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,760 shares of company stock valued at $25,415,882. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

