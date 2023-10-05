MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $10,858,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

