Vantage Investment Partners LLC Invests $4.06 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 30.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,449 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,335,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,625,000 after purchasing an additional 52,913 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 62.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 982,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NOC opened at $423.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $416.71 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

