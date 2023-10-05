Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 15,041 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 239.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $141.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.14 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

