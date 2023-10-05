Vantage Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Blackstone by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $103.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.67.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

