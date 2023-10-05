Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 128.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $69.43 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $72.52.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.