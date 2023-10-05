Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Decreased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 22.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.4% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,400,000 after purchasing an additional 54,729 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

