Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.86

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 15731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKWD. JMP Securities raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $210.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski acquired 1,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,972.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,911,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,737,000 after buying an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,417,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

