Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $17.11 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,702 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 4.4% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,016. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

