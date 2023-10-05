Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Shares Up 18.2%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 138,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 556,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Datametrex AI Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.11.

About Datametrex AI

(Get Free Report)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.