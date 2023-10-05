Sweet Financial Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 953 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 719,316 shares of company stock valued at $156,188,927. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

CRM stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.95. The stock had a trading volume of 392,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,266. The firm has a market cap of $194.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

