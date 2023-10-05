Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRET traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,517. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.