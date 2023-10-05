Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $216.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.96 and a fifty-two week high of $283.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.78. The firm has a market cap of $159.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.