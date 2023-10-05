Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,189 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4,332.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,045.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,000 after buying an additional 176,053 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 18.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $169.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.