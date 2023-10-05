Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $86.12 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.17.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

