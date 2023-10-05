Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAS remained flat at $12.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $14.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

