Boston Common Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $173.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $200.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.79.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

