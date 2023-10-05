Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Upgraded at OTR Global

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GNRC. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.74.

Shares of GNRC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.64. The company had a trading volume of 131,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.06. Generac has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $181.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

