MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Lowered to $613.00 at Oppenheimer

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $620.00 to $613.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MSCI. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BNP Paribas cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $566.07.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $500.11. 40,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,769. The business’s 50-day moving average is $533.29 and its 200-day moving average is $509.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MSCI will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 8.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

