Prossimo Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,910 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average is $78.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.96 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

