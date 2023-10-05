NBT Bank N A NY Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $28,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $68.68 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

