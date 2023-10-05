Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. cut its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Comerica by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comerica from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

Comerica Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $39.60 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.65%.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.