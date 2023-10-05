Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 70 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.06.

Boeing Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $186.75 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

