Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 26,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 578,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,817,000 after acquiring an additional 46,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $232.10 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.46 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.82 and a 200-day moving average of $238.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

