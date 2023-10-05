U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE USB opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

