Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.23

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.23 and last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 84444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.92 million for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 149.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.1703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the second quarter worth about $6,444,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,833,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,123,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

