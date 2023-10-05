Sweet Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,924,073. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

