Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $30,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ET traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,807,631. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 103.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

