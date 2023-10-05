Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 105 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ROP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $488.54. The company had a trading volume of 53,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,571. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $508.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.85.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

