Freedom Day Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 104,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.28.

O traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 489,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.20. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $68.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

