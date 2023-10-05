Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 2,052 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $705,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.69. The company had a trading volume of 56,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,973. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.48. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

