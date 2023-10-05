Freedom Day Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.74 and a 200-day moving average of $155.36. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

