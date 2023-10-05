Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Lennar by 10.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Lennar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.83. The company had a trading volume of 165,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,468. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.78. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,469 shares of company stock worth $301,842. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

