Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 601 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,435,000 after buying an additional 7,512,406 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,491,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,445,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,046,000 after purchasing an additional 735,316 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,740,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.61. 1,018,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,855,938. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

