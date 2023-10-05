Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Global X Alternative Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,773. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $163,000.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

