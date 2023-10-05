W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,390 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $195,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $695.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,734. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $704.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $703.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $488.23 and a 1-year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

