PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,316,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,818 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.25% of PDD worth $229,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PDD by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after purchasing an additional 211,729 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in PDD by 266.5% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,792,000 after buying an additional 7,739,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,089,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PDD by 3,618.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,630,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PDD by 4.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,812,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,374,000 after acquiring an additional 177,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.77. 1,030,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,341,868. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.87. The company has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

