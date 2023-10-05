Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 132,354 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 132,354 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.20% of Amgen worth $237,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $32,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.69.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,962. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.92. The firm has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

